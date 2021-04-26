Smartphone launches in India this week: Vivo V21 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Oppo A53s

IQOO 7
The iQOO 7 has been launched in India today. The smartphone comes in three variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 31,990, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 33,990 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 35,990. The phone has been launched in two colours: Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue.
IQOO 7 Legend Special Edition
Alongside the iQOO 7, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the special edition iQOO 7 Legend with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in India. The smartphone starts at a price of Rs 39,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The high-end variant of the smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a price of Rs 43,990.