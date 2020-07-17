Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

2 / 6

Vivo X50 Pro Design and Display

Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. With peak brightness of 1300 nits, this is a bright panel but it does suffer from color shift. It sports glass at the front as well as rear and the back is matte. It is 8.04mm thin and weighs around 181.5 grams. At the front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera