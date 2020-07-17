Vivo X50 Pro launched in India: Gimbal camera, Snapdragon 765G and other key features

Vivo X50 Pro Price in India
Vivo X50 Pro comes only in one storage option of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 49,990 and goes on sale from July 24. Vivo X50 comes with 8GB RAM and option for either 128GB or 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990 respectively.
Vivo X50 Pro Design and Display
Vivo X50 Pro features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. With peak brightness of 1300 nits, this is a bright panel but it does suffer from color shift. It sports glass at the front as well as rear and the back is matte. It is 8.04mm thin and weighs around 181.5 grams. At the front, there is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera
You Might be Interested
49990