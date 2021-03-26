Vivo X60 Pro price and sale date
Vivo X60 Pro is priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is already available for pre-order and will go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores on April 2. It can be bought in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour options.
Vivo X60 Pro launch offers
Vivo X60 Pro will be available with up to 10 percent cashback on HDFC debit/credit card EMI transactions. More offers include V-Shield complete mobile damage protection, up to Rs 3,000 exchange bonus, and up to Rs 1,000 loyalty bonus via Cashify.