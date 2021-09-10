Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the premium among the three in the new Vivo X-series features a 6.78-inch UHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, Carl Zeiss coated 48MP quad-camera with gimbal stabilization support, 32MP selfie camera, 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging solution. It's the first Vivo phone to get an IP68 rating.
Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro gets a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1080 SoC, 12GB RAM, 50MP quad-camera array, 4450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.