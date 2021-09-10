1 / 5

Vivo X70 Pro Plus

Vivo X70 Pro Plus, the premium among the three in the new Vivo X-series features a 6.78-inch UHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM, Carl Zeiss coated 48MP quad-camera with gimbal stabilization support, 32MP selfie camera, 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging solution. It's the first Vivo phone to get an IP68 rating.