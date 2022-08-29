1/5
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs 18,999
Its top features include a 6.59-inch 120Hz LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 64MP triple camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.
Poco X4 Pro Rs 18,999
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For cameras, it has a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup at the back and a 16MP camera in the front.