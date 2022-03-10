Volkswagen ID Buzz Design
The car is based on Volkswagen Bulli was launched in 1950. The company is pitching the new car as a medium to commute even within the city. Volkswagen claims that ID. Buzz will also be used for future autonomous mobility concepts for ridepooling service that can be booked via an app.
Volkswagen ID Buzz Manufacturing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is built by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover, is also based in engineering terms on the Group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). Similar to other MEB-based models, Buzz ID will also be eligible for Over the Air (OTA) updates.