Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Ather 450x
Ather 450x is one of the best performance electric scooters currently available in India. It starts only at Rs 1.13 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The scooter comes with a claimed driving range of 116 km and has a top speed of 91 kmph. The scooter is a segment leader and is the one that Ola S1 interested customers should definitely look at.
TVS iQube
TVS iQube is currently priced at Rs 1,00,777 in Delhi. The scooter has a range of up to 75 kmph on a single charge and can attain a speed of 40 kmph within 4.2 seconds. The claimed top speed of the TVS iQube is 78 kmph.