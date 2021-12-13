Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

While a lot of us are waiting to get our hands on the Ola S1 electric scooters, many will have to wait for a few months before they can get their hands on one. While you can surely wait, there are a number of competitor electric scooters that you can consider if you do not want to wait as much. Here we will be taking a look at the top five electric scooters that you can consider over the Ola S1 in India.