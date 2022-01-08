Weekend curfew begins: 5 ways to make your weekend fun without stepping out

1 / 5

Watch virtual movies together

If you are not working on the weekend, the best way to spend the weekend at home is by watching movies virtually together with your friends and loved ones. There are some apps and browser extensions that allow users to watch movies together with their loved ones virtually and stay protected from COVID-19 virus. One of these chrome extensions is Teleparty, previously knows as Netflix Party. With this, users can simply use the chrome extension and watch movies together virtually on their favorite OTT platforms.