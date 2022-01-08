Weekend curfew begins: 5 ways to make your weekend fun without stepping out

Watch virtual movies together
If you are not working on the weekend, the best way to spend the weekend at home is by watching movies virtually together with your friends and loved ones. There are some apps and browser extensions that allow users to watch movies together with their loved ones virtually and stay protected from COVID-19 virus. One of these chrome extensions is Teleparty, previously knows as Netflix Party. With this, users can simply use the chrome extension and watch movies together virtually on their favorite OTT platforms.
Connect with friends, family virtually
Video calls have gained wide popularity globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Google Meet, among others have been helping family, friends, and colleagues to connect with one another virtually. Considering the growing demand for video calling, popular messaging app WhatsApp also extended participant number from 4 to 8 last year.