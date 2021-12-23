Atrangi Re, Disney Hotstar
Atrangi Re will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. The cast of the movie includes popular names like Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie talks about an intricate love triangle.
Emily in Paris Season 2, Netflix
The second season of Emily in Paris is now available on Netflix. For the uninitiated, Emily in Paris is about a marketing exec named Emily Cooper who after landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago, embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.