Burning Banksy
Burning Banksy is a much popular NFT of a burnt Banksy print of the painting Morons that was auctioned at $33,000. A video posted on Twitter by BurntBanksy account where a masked man set fire to the art by a lighter. As per the official website, This 1 of 1 NFT was created upon the burning of the original Pest Control-certified Banksy Morons print #325 of 500. This is the first ever authentic Banksy piece being turned into an NFT.
Cyber Eau De Parfum
Cyber Eau De Parfum is the world's first unisex digital fragrance launched by a Berlin-based brand called Look Labs. This NFT is built by using near-infrared spectroscopy to create a digital reflection of a perfume’s molecular wavelengths. This fragrance is inspired by sci-fi movies and a world in which technology, AI, and advanced scientific innovations are integrated part of our daily lives.