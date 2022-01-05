1 / 5

Burning Banksy

Burning Banksy is a much popular NFT of a burnt Banksy print of the painting Morons that was auctioned at $33,000. A video posted on Twitter by BurntBanksy account where a masked man set fire to the art by a lighter. As per the official website, This 1 of 1 NFT was created upon the burning of the original Pest Control-certified Banksy Morons print #325 of 500. This is the first ever authentic Banksy piece being turned into an NFT.