Jalsa, Amazon Prime Video
Starring Vidya Balan, Jalsa is a film about a hit-and-run case of an 18-year-old girl. The case involves a noted journalist, an aggrieved mother, a policeman who try to find the culprit but realise that it is not a black and white situation.
Dune, Amazon Prime Video
Oscar nominated film Dune has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a gifted young man born into a great destiny, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his people.