The Sandman, Netflix
The much-awaited Netflix series The Sandman is finally here. In this 10-episode series, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power after being imprisoned for years.
The Batman, Amazon Prime Video
Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is now available on Prime Video. Set in a Gotham that has lost its way with underworld mafias and gangs. Edward Nashton aka Riddler is the antagonist which is the reason why the movie has more of a crime-solving vibe than being just another superhero film. Image: DC Comics