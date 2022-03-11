Search Message Shortcut
WhatsApp is working on a new feature, Search Message Shortcut. This feature is currently being tested for Android users. With this, users can search for a specific message by going to the user's profile. WABetaInfo has reported it.
Display of WhatsApp Profile Photo in Notifications
WhatsApp is about to roll out a really cool feature, in which the profile photo will be shown in iOS system notifications when users receive new messages from chats and groups. However, this feature has been released for some beta testers only on iOS 15, and it is expected that soon it will be rolled out for other users.