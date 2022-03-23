Message reactions
As reported by WABetaInfo, beta version 2.22.8.3 has started receiving the message reaction feature. After long pressing a text, users can send one of six emoji reactions: With a long-press of a received message, the feature lets users react with one of six emoji: thumbs up, heart, crying, laugher, shocked face, or folded hands. (Image: WABetaInfo)
Manual Language Change
WhatsApp comeswith support for over 60 languages and automatically decides the language of the app according to the system language. Now, the messaging platform is working on a feature that will let users manually change the app language if they want. As shown in the screenshot, there will be a new App Language option that will allow users to change the language. (Image: WABetaInfo)