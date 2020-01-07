WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, Disappearing Messages and other upcoming features

WhatsApp Dark Mode
The big new feature coming to WhatsApp in 2020 is Dark Mode. The feature has been in testing for sometime now. The messaging platform has built key elements and will enable in the coming weeks. The mode is expected to activate automatically based on battery status but you will also have option to enable it from settings. WhatsApp has also added a dedicated black background ahead of dark mode roll out. (Photo: WABetaInfo)
WhatsApp Disappearing Messages
The second feature coming to WhatsApp is disappearing messages. It is also being tested with a small set of users. With disappearing messages, WhatsApp will allow users to choose how long a new message will last before it is being deleted. This will make WhatsApp better compete with Snapchat, which gained popularity among young users. It also gives opportunity to do ephemeral messaging. (Photo: WABetaInfo)