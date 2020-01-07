WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, Disappearing Messages and other upcoming features

1 / 5

WhatsApp Dark Mode

The big new feature coming to WhatsApp in 2020 is Dark Mode. The feature has been in testing for sometime now. The messaging platform has built key elements and will enable in the coming weeks. The mode is expected to activate automatically based on battery status but you will also have option to enable it from settings. WhatsApp has also added a dedicated black background ahead of dark mode roll out. (Photo: WABetaInfo)