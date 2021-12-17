WhatsApp logout
As per reports, WhatsApp is expected to replace Delete Account option with WhatsApp logout. Delete account, as the name suggests, delete the user account including chats, media files and more. The upcoming feature will allow users to easily take a break from WhatsApp when required. They will be able to login and logout anytime they want.
Instagram Reels on WhatsApp
Meta is currently working on integrating its platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Next year, the company is expected to work on similar lines. As per reports, the messaging platform is expected to bring Instagram Reels support to WhatsApp. We are yet to get any official details about the release of the feature.