5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

WhatsApp Payments
Announced a while ago, WhatsApp payments is available for all users in India. The feature allows users to send and receive money via UPI at just a click. Users are widely using the payments feature since its official release earlier this year.
Multi device support
WhatsApp also released the most awaited multi device feature for all users. The messaging platform now allows users to login to up to four devices at the same time. The feature also allows users to login to a secondary device without the primary device being connected to the internet.