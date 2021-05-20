Mi 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV
The Mi 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has a 60Hz panel with 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution. The TV runs on Android and has Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. It supports popular streaming apps Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, etc. The Mi Smart TV equips 20W speaker and supports DTS-HD, and Dolby Plus. It is priced at Rs 28,999.
Motorola 43 inch 4K UHD Smart TV
Motorola 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV features a 60Hz screen and comes with AutoTuneX display technology. The TV is HDR10+ compatible and supports Dolby Vision. It runs on Android and has 2GB RAM/32GB storage. The TV supports Prime Video, Google Suite of Apps. It has 24W speaker output and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS Studio Sound. The Motorola 43-inch 4K Smart TV is available on Flipkart at Rs 30,999.