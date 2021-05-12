Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

What is an oxygen concentrator
The oxygen concentrator is a device that provides supplementary oxygen for those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The concentrator draws in air from the room, heats it, removes bacteria, nitrogen and delivers compressed oxygen.
How to use an oxygen concentrator
Place the oxygen concentrator where it is easy to use. Wash the black coloured filter and put it in the slot. Following this fill the humidifier bottle with clean warm water, 'secure it with the band' and connect it to the machine nozzle. Once done connect it to the machine nozzle, and then attach the oxygen cannula to the humidifier bottle. Start the concentrator at least 20 minutes before using it, and set the oxygen flow meter as prescribed by the doctor.