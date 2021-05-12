Looking for Oxygen Concentartor: Here are Top 5 points you need to know before buying it

2 / 5

How to use an oxygen concentrator

Place the oxygen concentrator where it is easy to use. Wash the black coloured filter and put it in the slot. Following this fill the humidifier bottle with clean warm water, 'secure it with the band' and connect it to the machine nozzle. Once done connect it to the machine nozzle, and then attach the oxygen cannula to the humidifier bottle. Start the concentrator at least 20 minutes before using it, and set the oxygen flow meter as prescribed by the doctor.