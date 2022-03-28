CODA, Apple TV Plus
CODA is about a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby, who is the only hearing person in her family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. This remake of the French film La Famille Bélier has won three Oscars this year.
The Power of the Dog, Netflix
The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog is about a domineering but charismatic rancher who wages a war of intimidation on his brother's new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light. In addition to Cumberbatch, the movie's cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and so on. Director Jane Campion has won an Oscar for this film.