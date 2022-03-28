2 / 7

The Power of the Dog, Netflix

The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog is about a domineering but charismatic rancher who wages a war of intimidation on his brother's new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light. In addition to Cumberbatch, the movie's cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons and so on. Director Jane Campion has won an Oscar for this film.