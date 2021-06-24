1 / 6

Windows 11 unveiled

Microsoft just announced its next-gen Windows 11 operating system during a virtual event. With Windows 11, the company claims to have simplified the user interface (UI) and made it much more personal. Apart from that it also claims that it has improved its performance and added a slew of new features, all of which will come in handy for its users. Moreover, the biggest news amongst all of the major Windows 11 feature announcements was that Windows 11 will support running Android apps natively. Here we will be taking a close look at the top 5 features of Windows 11.