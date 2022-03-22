Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric is the best selling electric scooter brand in India and that can be attributed to its no-nonsense products. The Photon electric scooter comes with a range of 108 km and it can speed up to 45kmph. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles you’ll find in other products on the list, its attractive price point makes it a good buy. The scooter sells with a price tag around Rs 74,000 (all prices ex-showroom). The prices will vary in accordance with the respective state policies.
Bajaj Chetak EV
Bajaj Auto entered the Indian EV segment by rebirthing the Chetak brand almost 15 years after it was discontinued. The scooter was launched in 2020 and the company has been gradually expanding its availability across different Indian cities. The scooter has a range of 90 km but the price is pretty steep at Rs 1.41 lakh(ex-showroom) .