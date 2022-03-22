1 / 5

Hero Electric Photon

Hero Electric is the best selling electric scooter brand in India and that can be attributed to its no-nonsense products. The Photon electric scooter comes with a range of 108 km and it can speed up to 45kmph. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles you’ll find in other products on the list, its attractive price point makes it a good buy. The scooter sells with a price tag around Rs 74,000 (all prices ex-showroom). The prices will vary in accordance with the respective state policies.