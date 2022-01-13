2 / 5

Sony WF C500 TWS earbuds

Attending a meeting while doing household chores, sounds familiar? You do need a pair of TWS earbuds if you are working from home. Launched at Rs 5,990, Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with 5.8mm drivers that offer frequency response in the range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. Users will have a choice to use one earbud if they want. In terms of design, these earbuds have a splash-proof and sweat-proof design and they come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The Bluetooth earbuds can offer up to 10 hours of battery life in a single charge. However, with the help of the charging case, the earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of battery. The company claims that just the 10 minute charge can offer up to 1 hour of playtime.