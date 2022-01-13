Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
Using a tablet can really ease up your work during work from home. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC. It is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can expand the storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card. It runs Android 10 and sports an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with 274ppi pixel density. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with an 8,000mAh battery, which the company claims can offer up to 3 hours of video playback on a single charge.
Sony WF C500 TWS earbuds
Attending a meeting while doing household chores, sounds familiar? You do need a pair of TWS earbuds if you are working from home. Launched at Rs 5,990, Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds come with 5.8mm drivers that offer frequency response in the range of 20Hz–20,000Hz. Users will have a choice to use one earbud if they want. In terms of design, these earbuds have a splash-proof and sweat-proof design and they come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The Bluetooth earbuds can offer up to 10 hours of battery life in a single charge. However, with the help of the charging case, the earbuds can offer up to 20 hours of battery. The company claims that just the 10 minute charge can offer up to 1 hour of playtime.