India has around 1.31 billion people suffering from Asthma. This number includes around six percent of children and two percent of adults, says a report by Global Asthma Network. The actual number of cases in India are expected to be much higher than this. While the exact cause for asthma is unknown, urbanisation and exposure to allergens and pollutants are some of the factors that have contributed to increasing the overall asthma case load. Now, there is no cure for asthma. However, it can be managed using inhalers, daily medication and in extreme cases, steroids. In addition to these, one device that can help in managing the disease is air purifiers. Air purifiers come with a host of filters such as carbon nano filters and HEPA-13 filters that filter out asthma-causing pollutants such as PM 2.5, PM 10, smoke, dust, nano-particles and even pollen grains and help people in managing the disease better. So, here are top air purifiers that you can buy in India right now.

Shweta Ganjoo



Last updated on: May 3, 2022 7:57 PM IST