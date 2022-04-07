Massage Gun
This gadget became popular after a company Therabody introduced Theragun. This tech is based on percussive therapy. Essentially, it is built to offer quick recovery after an intense session in the gym or a HIIT. The Theragun has been introduced in a wide range.
Smart Watch
Smart watches are one of the most affordable yet functional gadgets that you can buy to keep fit. The smart watch allows users to keep track of essential physical activities such as walking, movement in general and even to remind you to drink water. There are numerous options for smart watches in the Indian market. This competitiveness has also provided better value for money to users. (Image:Haylou smartwatch)