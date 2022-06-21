Realme Buds Air 3
The Realme Buds Air 3 is launched with TUV Rheinland-certified ANC to reduce external noise by up to 42dB. The company had a live test of the Buds Air 3 at the launch event to test the accuracy of the Active Noise Cancellation. The tech giant has provided two microphones- one is outside, and the other is inside. Additionally, the buds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers with a transparency mode. The company claims to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge with the case. However, the buds are also claimed to deliver 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance.
OnePlus Buds Z2
Priced at Rs 4,999, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come with support for ANC. The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers, an upgrade from their predecessor’s 10mm drivers. The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds also come with support for ANC that was missing from Buds Z. As per the company, the new earbuds can deliver noise cancellation up to 40dB. Additionally, users will also have an option to turn on a Transparency mode that will let them listen to ambient sounds along with music. The company claims that the earbuds can offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours of playback without ANC. Each earbud has a 40 mAh battery and the charging case houses a 520 mAh battery.