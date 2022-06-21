2 / 5

OnePlus Buds Z2

Priced at Rs 4,999, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come with support for ANC. The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers, an upgrade from their predecessor’s 10mm drivers. The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds also come with support for ANC that was missing from Buds Z. As per the company, the new earbuds can deliver noise cancellation up to 40dB. Additionally, users will also have an option to turn on a Transparency mode that will let them listen to ambient sounds along with music. The company claims that the earbuds can offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours of playback without ANC. Each earbud has a 40 mAh battery and the charging case houses a 520 mAh battery.