Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD resolution, flat AMOLED panel. This is an low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 panel with 525 PPI (pixels per inch) and adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple camera on the front including a 50MP Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, another 50MP ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field of view and a 3MP microscope sensor. There’s also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is capable of 8K video recording on the back and 1080p on the front.
Xiaomi 11T image
The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a glass sandwich design with a plastic frame. The phone sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), over 1 billion colors, 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, and 480Hz touch sampling. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus-protected panel has a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1000 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole. The phone houses a triple camera setup on the rear. The system consists of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit (120° FOV), and a 5MP telemacro snapper with autofocus. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16MP shooter. The camera app allows users to record videos in 8K 30 fps, 4K 60fps, and HDR10+. The application also offers features like Audio Zoom, Slow Shutter, Parallel World, One-Click AI Cinema, Time Freeze, and Magic Zoom to name a few.