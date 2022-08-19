2 / 5

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a glass sandwich design with a plastic frame. The phone sports a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), over 1 billion colors, 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, and 480Hz touch sampling. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus-protected panel has a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1000 nits peak brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a centered punch-hole. The phone houses a triple camera setup on the rear. The system consists of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit (120° FOV), and a 5MP telemacro snapper with autofocus. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16MP shooter. The camera app allows users to record videos in 8K 30 fps, 4K 60fps, and HDR10+. The application also offers features like Audio Zoom, Slow Shutter, Parallel World, One-Click AI Cinema, Time Freeze, and Magic Zoom to name a few.