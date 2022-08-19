OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Launched at a starting price of Rs 18,999, OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6.59-inches LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for sRGB and Display P3 technologies. Coming to performance, the newly launched Nord CE2 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets a 6.58-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M33 5G display will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The display comes with a waterdrop notch which seems a little dated in this segment. It also features a relatively thick bottom bezel. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280. It has been launched in two RAM variants. The phone will also support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The chip also supports 5G connectivity. You get a four-lens setup with the Galaxy M33 phone. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999.