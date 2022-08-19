2 / 6

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets a 6.58-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M33 5G display will get a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The display comes with a waterdrop notch which seems a little dated in this segment. It also features a relatively thick bottom bezel. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280. It has been launched in two RAM variants. The phone will also support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The chip also supports 5G connectivity. You get a four-lens setup with the Galaxy M33 phone. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999.