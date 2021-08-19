World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently available at Rs 1,05,999. The device sports a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle dual pixel sensor, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto dual pixel sensor, and a 10-megapixel 10x telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 40-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,990 for the 128GB storage variant, at Rs 1,39,990 for the 256GB storage variant and at Rs 1,59,990 for the 512GB storage variant. The device comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It also comes with a LiDAR scanner. On the front, it features a 12-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.
