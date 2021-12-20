View Once feature
WhatsApp View Once features may not be all that useful. The feature improves users’ privacy by making their messages self-delete after being viewed once. The feature can be helpful in group chats where you get loads of messages, and not all of them are important. But if you have the feature turned on, do remember that you might end up losing some essential texts from the individual chat too.
Disappearing Messages
WhatsApp disappearing messages self-destructing after seven days may be convenient and easy for many, but some of them will not agree with this fact. The feature was introduced in November 2020. The feature is useful only when you have not turned it on for workplace chats because you might end up losing essential texts if you have not starred them. If you are using WhatsApp for business purposes, it is not advisable to turn on the disappearing feature.