Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp disappearing messages self-destructing after seven days may be convenient and easy for many, but some of them will not agree with this fact. The feature was introduced in November 2020. The feature is useful only when you have not turned it on for workplace chats because you might end up losing essential texts if you have not starred them. If you are using WhatsApp for business purposes, it is not advisable to turn on the disappearing feature.