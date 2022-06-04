1 / 6

IOS 16

While Apple will be announcing several upgrades to its software skins on all of its devices, the one for which, we all are excited the most, is probably the new iOS version. Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 at the WWDC event on June 6. Rumors have it that iOS 16 will bring some changes to the notifications on iPhones. Some lock screen features are also reported to come to the new version. With iOS 16, Apple is expected to offer the Always-On-Display feature, but it will most likely be limited to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The new OS will also bring an upgrade to the Health app on iPhones. Also, we are expected to see 'Social network-like functionality on messages with iOS 16. This feature will be for the audio message on iPhones.. Apart from this, some features for Apple's mixed reality headset could also arrive on iOS.