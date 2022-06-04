IOS 16
While Apple will be announcing several upgrades to its software skins on all of its devices, the one for which, we all are excited the most, is probably the new iOS version. Apple will be releasing the iOS 16 at the WWDC event on June 6. Rumors have it that iOS 16 will bring some changes to the notifications on iPhones. Some lock screen features are also reported to come to the new version. With iOS 16, Apple is expected to offer the Always-On-Display feature, but it will most likely be limited to the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. The new OS will also bring an upgrade to the Health app on iPhones. Also, we are expected to see 'Social network-like functionality on messages with iOS 16. This feature will be for the audio message on iPhones.. Apart from this, some features for Apple's mixed reality headset could also arrive on iOS.
IPadOS 16
The new iPadOS 16 is all set to bring some much-awaited features that will allow iPads to feel like you're using a desktop or Mac. A refreshed multitasking interface, resizable windows(finally), and several other features are expected to come. Additionally, with iPadOS 16, if you connect your keyboard and mouse to the iPad, it will instantly shrink apps to make the contents on the screen appear Mac-like, offering an experience similar to a desktop.