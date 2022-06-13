1 / 14

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Baby Robot Games announced a new game called Ereban: Shadow Legacy at the event. It is an action-packed sci-fi game that focuses on the story of Ayana, who is the last descendant of a long-forgotten race with the power of merging with the shadows. In the game, Ayana must unravel the mysterious relationship between the cryptic energy megacorporation Helios and her lost ancestors, amidst a dying, morally grey universe. It will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in 2023.