Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Baby Robot Games announced a new game called Ereban: Shadow Legacy at the event. It is an action-packed sci-fi game that focuses on the story of Ayana, who is the last descendant of a long-forgotten race with the power of merging with the shadows. In the game, Ayana must unravel the mysterious relationship between the cryptic energy megacorporation Helios and her lost ancestors, amidst a dying, morally grey universe. It will be available day one with Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in 2023.
Starfield gameplay revealed
At the event, Game Director Todd Howard revealed the first gameplay of Bethesda Game Studios’ first new universe in 25 years. In the game, players will create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest question: What is out there? Starfield will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and PC in 2023. It will also arrive on day one with Game Pass.