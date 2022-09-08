Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white
Microsoft has launched a new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white. Which is designed for competitive gamers. This new controller will provide better performance, customization, and durability. With the launch of the new Core in white colour Microsoft now has two new Elite controllers.
Two Elite controller options
Microsoft has introduced the new the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white along side the current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black.The white Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 provides a good contrast with the textured handle.