Xbox Game Pass November
Microsoft has announced the lineup of games that it will bring to the Xbox Game Pass in November. There are over nine titles that will be available for most platforms. The list also includes titles like The Walking Dead and Football Manager 2023. And of course, some of the games have day-one releases like Football Manager 2023 and Ghost Song.
The Legend of Tianding
The Legend of Tianding, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and The Walking Dead: Michonne are now available for PC. The former is also available on console and cloud.