Xbox Game Pass September
Microsoft has revealed some more games that will be available for Game Pass users this month. This time around the list is long and it includes over 10 games with the new one being Deathloop, which is arriving on Xbox consoles for the first time.
Deathloop
Deathloop is a first-person shooter game where two rival assassins are trapped in a time loop and to get out of the loop they have to assassinate eight key targets. The title is available right now on Game Pass and can be played on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud for free.