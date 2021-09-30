Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Price in India
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage, and ar Rs 28,999 for the 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Availability
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be made available in Diamond Dazzle, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colour options via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, and over 10,000 retail stores. It will be made available during the Diwali with Mi sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival on October 2.