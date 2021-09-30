Xiaomi recently launched its Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone in the Indian market. The device is a variant of the Mi 11 Lite, which was launched in India back in June. Key features of the new device include a 10-bit Polymer OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a triple rear camera setup and 33W fast charging. Here we will be taking a closer look at the device along with what it has to offer.