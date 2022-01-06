2 / 5

Realme GT Neo 2

The Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate, 92.6 percent screen-to-bod ratio, and features including 600hz sampling rate, HDR10+, and more. On the hardware front, the Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes with expandable virtual RAM of up to 7GB. The phone includes support for Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support in the box. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the fast charger can charge the Realme smartphone to 100 percent in just 36 percent. In terms of camera details, the newly launched Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back coupled with an ultra-wide lens and 4cm macro lens. It is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 in India.