IQOO 7
The iQOO 7 also has the same 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display but gains a dedicated MEMC chip for smoother visuals. This display also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery capacity is rated at 4400mAh. The battery and other specifications remain the same as the iQOO 7 Legend, except for the camera arrangement. The main camera uses the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 sensor with OIS assistance. This is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera but it loses out on the 13-megapixel telephoto camera. Instead, it uses a Mono sensor as its third camera for B&W photos. The iQOO 7 will be available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour variants.
Realme GT Neo 2
The Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120hz screen refresh rate, 92.6 percent screen-to-bod ratio, and features including 600hz sampling rate, HDR10+, and more. On the hardware front, the Realme GT Neo 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes with expandable virtual RAM of up to 7GB. The phone includes support for Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers. It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging support in the box. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the fast charger can charge the Realme smartphone to 100 percent in just 36 percent. In terms of camera details, the newly launched Realme GT Neo 2 comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back coupled with an ultra-wide lens and 4cm macro lens. It is available at a starting price of Rs 31,999 in India.