1 / 5

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate and support for HDR 10+ along with Dolby Vision certification. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It runs the MIUI 12.5. Xiaomi has promised three years of Android updates and four years of security updates on this phone. On the camera front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera with Samsung’s HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide- sensor with a 120-degree FOV and a 5MP Tele-Macro sensor with support for recording full HD macro videos. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. On the video front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K recording at both 30/60 FPS. Coming to the battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 120W charge, which the company says charges the phone completely in 17 minutes.