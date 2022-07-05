2 / 5

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED panel with the LTPO 2.0 panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Underneath the hood rests a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset along with up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the phone gets a Hasselblad-backed triple camera array headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera. The primary sensor is assisted by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The phone runs OxygenOS based Android 12 OS. On the battery front, OnePlus has bumped up the capacity on its new flagship smartphone. The 10 Pro now bags a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.