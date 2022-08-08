Mi TV 4X 55
Xiaomi has announced price cuts on a wide range of its smart televisions to ring in the festive season. The maximum discount on the range is Rs 6,000. Let us talk about some of the best deals in the sale, starting with the Mi TV 4X 55. The Mi TV 4X 55 is available with the maximum discount. Instead of the original price of Rs 42,999, the smart TV is selling for Rs 36,999 in the sale. It comes with a 55-inch 4K TV and support for Google Assistant.
Redmi X65 65 inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
The Redmi TV X65 is down to Rs 59,999 from its previous price of Rs 61,999. The TV features a 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and comes with all the latest technologies, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and compatibility for HDR 10+. It has 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio port for connectivity and for viewing movies and shows in a high-end format. The Redmi X55 TV runs on Xiaomi's Patchwall OS on top of Android 10 and supports Mi Home for customisations.