Mi TV 4X 55

Xiaomi has announced price cuts on a wide range of its smart televisions to ring in the festive season. The maximum discount on the range is Rs 6,000. Let us talk about some of the best deals in the sale, starting with the Mi TV 4X 55. The Mi TV 4X 55 is available with the maximum discount. Instead of the original price of Rs 42,999, the smart TV is selling for Rs 36,999 in the sale. It comes with a 55-inch 4K TV and support for Google Assistant.