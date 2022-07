Xiaomi is celebrating its eighth anniversary in India with a sale. The company will host the Mi Anniversary Sale 2022 in India between July 8 and July 13 during which time it is offering up to 60 percent off on laptops, smartphones, TVs and accessories. Here are the top deals on laptops and accessories.

Shweta Ganjoo



Last updated on: July 8, 2022 8:05 PM IST