Xiaomi CyberDog in India
Xiaomi has many products in its line-up. Some conventional and some not so much. But there’s a category that takes it even further. The latest product seems to be just out of a Sci-Fi movie and the company revealed it in India.
Where can you see Xiaomi CyberDog in India
Xiaomi has unveiled the bio-inspired quadruped robot CyberDog. The new product is not yet on sale but you can go and check it out at various Mi Homes across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.