Xiaomi launches foldable electric fan with multiple functions: Check price, features

Price and availability
The latest Xiaomi electric foldable fan comes with a price label of $26.89, which is around Rs 2,030 in India. While currently this household product is not available via Xiaomi Youpin, you can get the foldable fan via Aliexpress for the same price. It is called Telescopic Foldable Electric Fan EDON E908 on the website, which can be controlled with a remote.
Sizes and other details
This foldable fan from Xiaomi can also be used wirelessly, which is sounds interesting. It weighs about 1.53 kgs. What more interesting is that customers will be able to fold it to a much smaller size in three steps. The fan can be mounted on a platform or can also be used on the ground.