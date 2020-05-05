Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Display and Design
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, supports HDR10+ and has 90Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi claims 500 nits of typical brightness. It also has premium design with aluminum frame and glass back. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and comes in three colors: gold, grey and green.
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Wireless Charging
The glass back of the Mi 10 5G means that it includes support for wireless charging. Under the hood, there is a 4,780mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging with power delivery 3.0. It is also among few devices to offer 30W fast wireless charging. There is also support for 5W reverse wireless charging, which is faster than 3W reverse wireless charging on OnePlus 8 Pro.