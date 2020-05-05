Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch set for May 8: Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera and other features

2 / 5

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Wireless Charging

The glass back of the Mi 10 5G means that it includes support for wireless charging. Under the hood, there is a 4,780mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging with power delivery 3.0. It is also among few devices to offer 30W fast wireless charging. There is also support for 5W reverse wireless charging, which is faster than 3W reverse wireless charging on OnePlus 8 Pro.