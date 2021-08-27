Mi 10 Rs 10,000 flat discount
Xiaomi Mi 10 is available with massive discount on Amazon today. The phone is listed with Rs 10,000 discount coupon that will bring down the final price. The coupon is available for all buyers who want to buy the flagship phone.
Mi 10 discounted price in India
Mi 10i comes in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage in coral green colour option. After applying the coupon, the price of the Mi 10i will drop to Rs 44,999. That’s the cheapest you get the Mi 10i for.
49999