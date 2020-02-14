2 / 7

30W vertical wireless charging dock

Xiaomi also launched a vertical wireless charging solution. This dock allows users to charge their phones wirelessly at 30W. Further, it has a built-in fan that is claimed to be super quiet and an air duct that allows heat to dissipate faster. This will also help maintain wireless charging speeds when load is at maximum. The charger will be priced at $29 (about Rs 2070).