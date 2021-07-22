Mi 10i price in India
The Mi 10i comes in two variants in India. The base model of the Xiaomi phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 21,999. The top-end model of the phone comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 23,999.
Mi 10i discounted price
Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer Rs 1500 instant discount, which brings down the price of the phone in India. After applying the SBI bank offer, the 6GB RAM model of the Mi 10i can be grabbed at a lower price of Rs 20,499. The top-end model of the Xiaomi phone with 8GB RAM will be available at Rs 22,499 after applying the bank offer.
