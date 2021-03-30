Mi 11 Lite flat AMOLED display
The new Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED DotDisplay (2400 x 1080 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display on the Mi 11 Lite 5G is compliant with HDr10+ while the Mi 11 Lite standard model has HDR10 support.
Mi 11 Lite Hardware
Speaking of the mobile platform, the 5G variant gets a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor which is paired with upto 8GB RAM. While the regular model equips a Snapdragon 732G processor which is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Both the models integrate LiquidCool technology.