Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in pictures review: A good flagship smartphone with few drawbacks

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in pictures review
Xiaomi recently launched its latest flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra in India with unique features like a secondary rear display, a quad curved display, 120x digital zoom, 67W GaN charging support, ceramic back and more. The device will go up against other premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro and more.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in pictures review Price in India availability
The Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant available in India. The device comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options. The company is yet to announce a sale date for the device in the country.