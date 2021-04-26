Xiaomi Mi 11X recently launched in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 33W fast charging, and more. Here's a look at the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 Pro, and iQOO 7 competitor in Cosmic Black.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: April 26, 2021 8:27 PM IST